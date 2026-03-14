Why is Martin Brundle absent from Chinese Grand Prix?

The Sky Sports F1 legend was not at the track on Friday

F1 legend Martin Brundle is absent from the Chinese Grand Prix broadcast on Sky Sports this weekend.

The sport is in China this weekend for the second round of the 2026 season, and it's the first sprint race weekend of the season, one of six weekends that have an extended schedule and more points on offer for the drivers.

Therefore, with the added competitive session on Friday via sprint qualifying, F1 fans in the UK would have expected to see Brundle on their screens for the sessions at the Shanghai International Circuit.

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But the former F1 driver was nowhere to be seen on Sky Sports coverage, and the same happened again as the cameras flicked to the commentary booth on Saturday ahead of the sprint race.

Brundle is a much-loved member of the Sky Sports team, and has been a fixture of their coverage since they gained rights to the sport back in 2012.

READ MORE: F1 fans fume over TV broadcast change for 2026 season

Why is Brundle absent from the Chinese GP coverage?

All of the Sky Sports F1 pundits swap in and out throughout the long 24-race (soon to be 22) season, although Brundle will be at far more races than he misses this year.

Lead commentator David Croft will also be swapping out at a handful of grand prix weekends this season, with Harry Benjamin taking over for certain race weekends.

Simon Lazenby and Natalie Pinkham also swap main presenting duties, and Pinkham will be returning at the Japanese Grand Prix next time out following some time out after neck surgery.

Who is replacing Brundle this weekend in China?

Ted Kravitz, Anthony Davidson, Bernie Collins, Jamie Chadwick and Jacques Villeneuve are all present on Sky Sports F1's coverage this weekend, as is lead presenter Lazenby.

Collins and Kravitz will likely complete a grid walk on Sunday in place of Brundle's usual feature, although they will focus more on the technical side of the F1 cars, rather than the celebrities on the grid.

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