Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix FREE

How to watch the F1 action unfold at the Chinese Grand Prix

Here is how you can catch all the highlights from the F1 action on Channel 4 at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix for FREE today (Friday, March 13).

The F1 season opener in Melbourne last time out saw mixed reviews for the all-new 2026 cars, with the lack of heavy-braking zones and minimal number of low-speed corners making it one of the more challenging tracks for energy recovery.

But at the Shanghai International Circuit however, the new cars have their best chance to shine, with hopes of minimal lifting and coasting tactics that were so unpopular during the season opener.

On top of all that, the 2026 Chinese GP will also be a sprint weekend, meaning the competitive action starts on Saturday with sprint qualifying.

Will all of this be enough to topple Mercedes and championship leader George Russell? How much of a benefit will Ferrari's 'macarena' wing have on proceedings?

You can catch highlights of all the competitive action in Shanghai for free on Channel 4 throughout the weekend.

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Chinese Grand Prix?

You can catch the highlights from sprint qualifying at the Chinese GP on Friday, March 13 at 14:30 GMT, with David Coulthard and Ariana Bravo on hand to guide you through the action.

On Saturday, March 14, a highlights package of the sprint race and main race qualifying will air at 14:00, where Coulthard and Bravo will be joined by Lee McKenzie and F1 champion Damon Hill.

The highlights of the main Chinese Grand Prix will then air on Sunday, March 15 at 13:00 where once again the team of McKenzie, Hill, Coulthard and Bravo will be providing coverage from the Shanghai International Circuit.

If you miss any of the running from the race weekend in China, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

