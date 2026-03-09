F1 ‘set to cancel’ Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix

F1 and the FIA are yet to confirm their decision over the upcoming races

F1 could be ‘set to cancel’ the upcoming Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix as Formula One Management and the FIA continue to monitor the situation in the Middle East.

Following a weekend of turmoil triggered by a bombing campaign in Iran launched by the US and Israel last Saturday, Iran retaliated by launching strikes that targeted US bases in nearby countries.

One such country was Bahrain, leading questions to be raised over whether the Bahrain and Saudi races, which are scheduled to take place next month, could be at risk.

Ahead of this weekend's season-opening Australian GP, F1 teams were struck by travel disruptions, something which will play a major factor in the pending decision over whether to cancel the upcoming grands prix, with freight from next weekend's Chinese GP scheduled to travel to Bahrain shortly after the second championship round.

After the first day of action in Melbourne, Sky Sports reported that if F1 did move to cancel the fourth and fifth rounds of the 2026 campaign, no replacement races would be assigned.

The UK publication also reported that an official decision on whether to cancel the two races or not could be expected by March 20 at the latest.

Following Sky Sports’ revelation that the Bahrain and Saudi GPs would be cancelled without replacement, one source went on to state his belief that the sport have now moved one step closer to reaching that decision.

PlanetF1’s Mat Coch took to social media, writing that he ‘fully expects’ the two races to be cancelled and a 22 calendar race to take place instead this season as a result.

GPFans have contacted F1 for comment.

F1 expected to follow in WEC footsteps

For now, the F1 championship events are set to take place in Bahrain between April 10 and April 12, with the race in Saudi Arabia immediately following between April 17 and April 19, but these are now in serious doubt given both countries are among the Gulf states to have been hit by missiles in retaliation.

But the FIA, the motorsports governing body that controls F1, WRC and WEC among other series, did move to officially postpone the opening round of the 2026 World Endurance Championship last week as a result of the ongoing conflict.

The Qatar 1812km was originally set to take place as the season-opening event of the 2026 FIA WEC series on March 26 until March 28, but the FIA have now postponed until later in the year.

Similar could be confirmed for F1's at-risk races within the next two weeks, as reports of a 'lack of promotion fee and increased costs/pressure for teams' have been reported as being among the reasons for no replacement races should next month's double header be cancelled.

This is despite the fact that Portimao and Imola had both been raised as possible replacement destinations.

But with the clock counting down, it appears there simply would not be enough time to organise replacement events at the tracks, neither of which are on the current F1 calendar.

Portugal will return to the championship schedule for 2027 and 2028 as part of a two-year agreement to replace the Dutch GP, which will leave the calendar after a final farewell race later this year.

