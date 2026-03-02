F1 teams forced into last-minute travel changes ahead of Australian Grand Prix

F1 teams have been forced into last minute travel changes ahead of the season opening Australian Grand Prix.

On Saturday, US and Israel began a bombing campaign in Iran, with Iran then retaliating by launching strikes targeting US bases in nearby countries.

These countries included Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, who host major international airport hubs which has forced F1 teams into last minute travel changes to avoid the affected areas when travelling to Melbourne.

GPFans understands that teams such as Alpine have re-routed flights for some members and that McLaren are evaluating the impact of travel across the team.

READ MORE: FIA announce compression ratio decision after Mercedes F1 engine controversy

F1 and FIA release statements

F1's tyre supplier Pirelli cancelled their tyre test in Bahrain due to disruption in the region following strikes on Iran.

A statement from Pirelli provided to GPFans read: "The two days of development tests for wet-weather compounds, scheduled for today and tomorrow at the Bahrain International Circuit, have been cancelled for security reasons following the evolving international situation.

"All Pirelli personnel currently in Manama are safe in their hotels. The company is working to ensure their safety and arrange their return to Italy and the UK as soon as possible.”

An F1 spokesperson also released a statement, which read: "Our next three races are in Australia, China and Japan not in the Middle East – those races are not for a number of weeks.

"As always we closely monitor any situation like this and work closely with relevant authorities."

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem became the most recent figure to speak on unfolding events in the Middle East, and also added: "As President of the FIA, my thoughts are with all those affected by the recent events in the Middle East. We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and stand with the families and communities impacted.

"At this moment of uncertainty, we hope for calm, safety, and a swift return to stability. Dialogue and the protection of civilians must remain priorities.

"We are in close contact with our Member Clubs, championship promoters, teams, and colleagues on the ground as we monitor developments carefully and responsibly.

"Safety and wellbeing will guide our decisions as we assess the forthcoming events scheduled there for the FIA World Endurance Championship and the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Our organisation is built on unity and shared purpose. That unity matters now more than ever."

READ MORE: F1 issues statement about Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs after Iran missile attacks

Related