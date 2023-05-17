F1 paddock insider makes big PREDICTION about 'brilliant' Hamilton's future

Chris Deeley

Wednesday 17 May 2023 08:57 - Updated: 09:35

Lewis Hamilton's former trainer has backed him to win an eighth Formula 1 championship before the end of his career.

Antti Vierula, who now works with Hamilton's former team-mate Valtteri Bottas, said it was the Mercedes man's drive and mindset which gives him the edge over his rivals.

Hamilton hasn't won a race since 2021, thanks in large part to Red Bull's incredible performance, and Mercedes' lack of pace, but he remains one of the grid's elite when his car is dialled in.

"I liked working with Lewis," Vierula told Grosvenor Sport. "It was a joy, he’s a passionate guy on the track. I enjoyed working with him. He was brilliant in getting everything out of the car and engineers, he pushes people to get the best out of everyone.

Simply the best

"He would work hard getting answers from engineers, giving his opinion about what he thinks is right. He had a brilliant will to improve."

One of Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez are overwhelmingly likely to win the drivers' championship this year, but Hamilton – as Fernando Alonso has shown – still has some years of driving at the top level left in him.

"I think Lewis can win an eighth title," Vierula said. "For me he is the fastest guy if I can’t say Bottas! But it depends on the car and its performance too. As a person, he definitely can.

"For me it’s his mindset that keeps him pushing for that eighth title, he loves racing and keeps going. Alonso too, he enjoys it a lot."

