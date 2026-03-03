Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has issued a warning to his rivals ahead of the 2026 F1 season.

Verstappen is looking to claim a fifth world championship title this year, and get back to winning ways after losing out on the championship in 2025 to Lando Norris.

But despite driving an inconsistent Red Bull car, Verstappen still managed to finish within two points of eventual champion Norris, and won the most amount of grands prix in the season.

His form led to McLaren boss Zak Brown beginning to get quite nervous at the end of the season that neither of his two drivers would pick up the drivers' championship, despite the team having won the constructors' title as early as October.

Brown even compared Verstappen to a character out of a horror movie, with the final episode of season eight of Drive to Survive referencing this, being titled 'Call me Chucky'.

Now, ahead of the 2026 season, Verstappen has hinted that he may have got in the heads of McLaren and their two drivers last year, and issued a warning to all of his rivals before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

"Maybe when you speak about it quite a lot and you think about it, and I'm sure of course that I've been mentioned a lot, also to the drivers and how to maybe deal with me or handle me in a race weekend," Verstappen told Viaplay in a pre-season interview.

"But the beautiful thing is that there is no way of handling me."

Verstappen's 2026 expectations

With Red Bull starting a new era of power unit production in 2026, there is expected to be some inconsistent results this year, as they undergo a period of rebuilding under new team principal Laurent Mekies.

It's the first time ever that Red Bull are entering an F1 season without Christian Horner at the helm, after he was axed last July following 20 years in the role.

Verstappen has already stated that Red Bull will not be fighting for the victory at the season-opening Australian GP, but as with last year, expect Verstappen to be able to maximise the performance of the RB22.

He may even drag himself into a title battle once more, with the record-equalling length of the season meaning that slow starters can make up ground once we get past the summer break, if upgrades work as intended.

It remains to be seen how Verstappen, Red Bull and his new team-mate Isack Hadjar fair in 2026.

