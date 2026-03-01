Lewis Hamilton Ferrari comeback denied as 2026 labelled 'beginning of the end'

F1 pundit and star of Drive to Survive Will Buxton has hinted the 2026 season could be the 'beginning of the end' for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The 41-year-old had a disastrous first season at Ferrari last year, not claiming a single grand prix podium and finishing 86 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc, his largest ever team-mate defeat.

Hamilton has been beaten by his team-mate in three of the last four seasons, but there is hope the Brit can have a comeback in 2026, with new regulations sweeping into the sport that will see him driving a completely new generation of cars.

In the ground effect era, Hamilton only claimed two grand prix victories across four full seasons, a measly return for a driver who has 105 career race wins in F1.

The positivity surrounding Hamilton heading into 2026 has also been because of Ferrari's 2026 pre-season testing performance, with the Maranello outfit's SF-26 looking both reliable and fast, with Leclerc putting in the fastest time of the whole two weeks on the final day in Bahrain.

But now, Buxton has suggested fans of Hamilton should also be wary that a poor season could spell 'the beginning of the end' for the 41-year-old, that is, if it hasn't happened already.

Lewis Hamilton and F1's new 2026 regulations

Buxton believes Hamilton and some of the older drivers have been waiting for this regulation reset to hit the sport, even though it could be make or break for them.

"The last set of regulations did not play to drivers of a certain generation," Buxton said during the Up To Speed podcast.

"You look at Lewis, Fernando [Alonso]. I look at a Daniel Ricciardo or a Valtteri Bottas or a Sergio Perez, who, similar generation, pretty much exactly the same generation as a Lewis and a Fernando, certainly a Lewis, who did not get on with those regulations.

"And ultimately, it called an end to certainly to Daniel's career and did irreparable damage to Checo's career. But they were all hanging out for these new regulations, all hoping that when they changed towards a seemingly lighter, looser car, it would play to their strengths, right?

"So, it's no wonder that they are being very open with their feelings towards this because this was their chance, right? This was their opportunity to get back to a style of car and a style of racing that they loved, that would show the Lewis Hamilton that won seven titles, right?

"Because Lewis didn't forget how to drive between '21 and '22. What changed was the car. I don't believe what changed was the driver. But if they don't get cars back this year that play to their strengths, is it the beginning of the end or was the beginning of the end '22? It's going to be fascinating to see that."

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes power unit verdict as FIA make LATE change to 2026 rules

Will Hamilton or Alonso retire in 2026?

Both Hamilton and Alonso are currently set to be out of contract at the end of 2026, and there is concern that one, or both, of them could be entering their final season in F1.

Alonso will be 45 by the time 2026 is done, and he has already stated that he will retire at the end of this year if Aston Martin give him a car capable of challenging for race victories and podiums.

If they are towards the back once more, however - as 2026 testing suggests they will be - Alonso has said that he will find it hard to walk away from the sport so soon, and may well sign another contract.

But while Alonso's continued strong driver performance in comparison to team-mate Lance Stroll means that his future is very much in his hands, Hamilton's may not be.

If Ferrari feel like they can get a similar amount of performance out of a younger, much cheaper driver like Oliver Bearman, then they may opt to go in that direction from 2027 onwards.

Aston Martin and Ferrari's car performance in 2026 will likely have a huge bearing on whether we continue to see legends Alonso and Hamilton in F1 in 2027 or not.

Up To Speed with David Coulthard, Will Buxton, Naomi Schiff and Jolie Sharpe is available wherever you get your podcasts on Mondays and Thursdays.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton race engineer fumble could cost Ferrari severely

Related