Max Verstappen is NOT happy with the new F1 cars for 2026 - but his arch-rival George Russell is not having any of it.

Verstappen and Russell's rivalry sparked into life last year when the Dutchman appeared to purposefully crash into the Brit in Barcelona.

Accusations of Russell being two-faced and Verstappen a bully came and went, but awkward cooldown rooms suggest a tension still exists between the pair.

So when Verstappen launched a scathing attack on the new F1 cars for this year - calling them 'anti-racing' and 'Formula E on steroids' - it only seems fitting that the Mercedes man would be the one to defend the sport.

Russell disagrees with Verstappen over 2026 F1 cars

"The guiding principles are still very much the same, you're pushing the car to the absolute limit," Russell said.

"You're trying to brake as hard as possible and as late as possible, and carry as much speed through the corners.

"I think for every single era of cars, there is a quirk of driving. I've watched the Ayrton Senna onboards from the 1980s and 1990s, where he's driving in a very unique style.

"Blip and throttle around the apex of corners to keep the turbo spinning and balance the car.

"We're maybe doing a bit more lift and coast than you would ordinarily expect, but here in Bahrain and in Barcelona, it really didn't feel that bad.

"Melbourne may be a different story, but so far, I'm quite enjoying it."

Can Russell win 2026 F1 title?

Given the off-season success that Mercedes appear to have had with their engine, many are tipping Russell to follow Lando Norris in securing a maiden world title.

How long, if at all, Russell can dominate the sport remains to be seen given the impending vote that looks set to clip the wings of the Silver Arrows PU.

Besides, even if Mercedes do get their engine firing - Russell's old team-mate Lewis Hamilton looks well-placed to launch a challenge to secure his elusive eighth world title in a Ferrari that looks very racy indeed.

That is if Charles Leclerc doesn't get in the way...

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

The 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix and the first qualifying session will take place Saturday March 7 at 4pm local time (AEDT), 5am GMT and 12am ET.

The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET.

F1 2026 Regulations: What is lift and coast?

