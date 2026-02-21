Max Verstappen's brutal reaction to his Formula 1 rivals at the F1 movie premiere last year has recently surfaced.

Ahead of the cinematic release of F1 in 2025, the blockbuster film starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, most of the drivers took to New York for the premiere.

The F1 grid posed at the top of the Empire State Building, albeit as a sea of monochrome, suited up for the star-studded event.

One face noticeably missing from the F1 premiere was Max Verstappen, who also missed the private Monaco screening prior because he 'wanted to spend more time at home'.

Now, following the release of a three-part documentary about the Dutchman — titled 'Max Verstappen - New Ground' — a clip has emerged from an episode titled 'We all s*** on the same toilet'.

Everyone's wearing a suit to big for them

A clip surfaced of Verstappen sat alongside a member of his personal team, who was looking at videos of the premiere on his phone, and asked: "Mate, what's with this gala thing?"

"Which gala thing? Oh, the F1 Movie," Verstappen responded.

"Everybody's got a suit that's way too big for them," his colleague commented after a clip of Yuki Tsunoda in a loose fitted suit emerged into view in the video.

When asked why he wasn't there, Verstappen responded: "We are actually doing performance. They're all still sleeping there, and we're working on performance."

Verstappen then said separately in a piece to the camera: "I'm not the type of guy that wants to be on the red carpet. I'm not like that. I don't want to hang around with famous people. I don't need to be in front of the cameras, that's really not me.

"That's why I don't want to rock up there and be in a suit and act important. We all s*** on the same toilet [laughs]."

How to watch Verstappen documentary New Ground

Good news! If you're based in The Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland or Norway, you can watch the three-part series on Viaplay.

Bad news...if you're not based in any of these regions then unfortunately the documentary is unavailable. Verstappen's previous documentaries have been made available to viewers in the UK and the US at a later stage, so keep an eye on Verstappen.com for updates.

