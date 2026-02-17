Lewis Hamilton gives seal of approval to F1 calendar change

Lewis Hamilton has reacted to the news that a track which has hosted 35 F1 races will remain on the calendar.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has been a mainstay in the sport since it opened in 1991, hosting 35 editions of the Spanish Grand Prix before that event was officially moved to Madrid ahead of the 2026 season.

Catalunya will still host a race in 2026, officially the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, but its long-term future was in doubt despite its popularity with a number of drivers.

A Monday announcement changed that this week, with F1 confirming that the track has signed a deal to host races in 2028, 2030, and 2032, alternating with Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

READ MORE: F1 safety fears as Australian Grand Prix tipped to be ‘disaster’

Hamilton pleased with contract extension

Lewis Hamilton posted a short but sweet comment on F1's Instagram post confirming the extension, writing: "Works for me".

It's no surprise that Hamilton's glad of the Catalan track remaining on the calendar, with the seven-time world champion having recorded the joint-most wins there of any driver (six, level with Michael Schumacher).

The Brit hasn't won there since 2021, but he's unlikely to dislike the track specifically for that. After all, he's only won two grands prix out of 92 since the Abu Dhabi Screwjob, so it's hard to blame the looming spectre of Catalan separatism for that.

If he's to climb atop the podium at the circuit one last time to break the tie with Schumacher as the track's most successful visitor, Hamilton's most likely going to need Ferrari to deliver on their promises this season. As happy as he might be with the extension, the odds are reasonable that he'll be watching from the sidelines the next time F1 visits in 2028.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton speaks out on split as Kim Kardashian relationship questioned

Related