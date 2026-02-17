F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton speaks out on split as Kim Kardashian relationship questioned

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has opened up on his relationship with Riccardo Adami, and his answer might surprise you.

The (unsurprising) news that Adami would no longer be Hamilton's race engineer for this year came during the off-season, and now, reflecting on their brief time together, Hamilton has spoken out on the Italian engineer.

And what he said might just surprise you.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian relationship questioned by F1 rival

Lewis Hamilton's F1 rival Liam Lawson has thrown some cold water on the raging flames of the rumour mill that suggest Hamilton is dating Kim Kardashian.

As of yet unfounded rumours have linked Hamilton and Kardashian romantically together after years of friendship, with the pair being seen at a number of events together since the start of the year.

Hamilton refused to discuss the matter during Bahrain pre-season testing, pointing to the fact that it is his private life, but a number of other drivers have been getting excited at the prospect of the seven-time champion dating Kardashian. Now, one has spoken out about the potential relationship.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 superstar Max Verstappen hits back at Toto Wolff 'tactics'

Related image

Max Verstappen has hit back at Toto Wolff's claims Red Bull have an F1 advantage.

While it was Mercedes who stunned their competitors at the Barcelona shakedown, on the first day of testing in Bahrain it was instead Red Bull who garnered compliments from their rivals.

From Verstappen's downshift trick to their DM01 engine, Toto Wolff was full of praise (and concern) over Red Bull's advantage. And now Verstappen has had his say on Wolff's comments.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 safety fears as Australian Grand Prix tipped to be ‘disaster’

McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri has explained the one issue in 2026 which could be a 'recipe for disaster'.

During pre-season testing in Bahrain, a practice start from the drivers saw just two of them get away cleanly, while other cars were left bogged down, with it thought to be harder to get the turbos spooled up in time with the new power units.

And Piastri has now voiced his concerns about this, claiming that it could be a 'recipe for disaster' unless the FIA and the F1 commission can agree on a new procedure before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA 'will ban' Mercedes engine trick following rivals uproar

The FIA have insisted that they want to get as many decisions about the 2026 season's contentious rules issues out the way as possible before the lights go out in Melbourne next month.

A new report in Swiss newspaper Blick, from long-time F1 insider Roger Benoit, claims that a number of teams are confident in getting at least one win from the FIA when it comes to those rules.

And could one of those be against Mercedes?

➡️ READ MORE

Related