Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian relationship questioned by F1 rival

Lewis Hamilton's F1 rival Liam Lawson has thrown some cold water on the raging flames of the rumour mill that suggest Hamilton is dating Kim Kardashian.

As of yet unfounded rumours have linked Hamilton and Kardashian romantically together after years of friendship, with the pair being seen at a number of events together since the start of the year.

Hamilton refused to discuss the matter during Bahrain pre-season testing, pointing to the fact that it is his private life, but a number of other drivers have been getting excited at the prospect of the seven-time champion dating Kardashian.

Kardashian is a highly successful businesswoman and reality TV star, and is one of the most high-profile celebrities in the world.

Now Racing Bulls driver Lawson has said that, although a relationship between the pair would be 'great' for F1, he's not so sure about the rumours.

"It’s great for the sport to be fair," the New Zealander told the Gypsy Tales podcast. "The sport has grown so much in the last few years. I don’t know how it can be bad for the sport.

"It is [crazy] but again, if it’s legit that’s great, I’m stoked for them. But so many things come out that are not true. 90 per cent of what you read, maybe even more [isn’t true]."

Are Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian dating?

Not officially, no. The pair are long-time friends and have been going to events together for years.

However, rumours started swirling when they were spotted in the Cotswolds and then in Paris, then making headlines once again when they sat next to each other for Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl win against the New England Patriots earlier this month.

On top of this, Hamilton was reportedly at the family home in Los Angeles last month, catching up with old friend Kris Jenner, who is the mother of Kardashian.

No official word has come from either Kardashian or Hamilton yet on the rumours that have gripped the F1 off season.

