F1 2026 Testing: How to watch Ted's Notebook on Sky Sports F1 in Bahrain
It's F1 time again! Well, sort of. It's Sky Sports F1 time again, at least!
Teams take to the track in Bahrain on Wednesday for what is officially the first 'testing week' of the 2026 pre-season after last month's Barcelona shakedown (a test in all but name).
There are going to be hours and hours of on-track running as the teams look to test their performance and reliability, but fans will only be able to watch an hour per day live.
That'll be the last hour of each day's running, from 3-4pm GMT, shown live on Sky Sports before a wrap-up show at 8pm.
When will Ted's Notebook be on TV this week?
That's not what you're here for though. You're here to find out when the crown prince of F1 reporters will be strutting his stuff on your screens again.
The good news? He's going to be running an edition of Ted's Testing Notebook every single night after the wrap-up, er, wraps up at 8:30pm.
Here's the complete timetable for everyone's favourite pitlane maestro.
|Date
|Time
|Event
|February 11
|20:30
|Ted’s Testing Notebook
|February 12
|20:30
|Ted’s Testing Notebook
|February 13
|20:30
|Ted’s Testing Notebook
The low-key atmosphere (in terms, at least, of getting massive crowds in) does mean that we'll be treated to fewer absolutely baffled locals being accosted by a middle aged man and his camera operator, but you can't have everything.
