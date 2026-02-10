Ferrari 'start work' on copy of Mercedes' power unit trick

Ferrari F1 team have reportedly begun work to try and emulate a trick used by Mercedes that has conjured up controversy ahead of the 2026 season-opener.

The Silver Arrows have riled up their rivals, including Ferrari, who joined Audi and Honda in penning a joint letter to the FIA detailing their concerns over an alleged loophole Mercedes are said to have found with their 2026 car.

Mercedes are under pressure ahead of the first grand prix of the year after reports emerged that they have found a way to gain a major power advantage thanks to achieving a higher compression ratio.

The compression ratio of the internal combustion engine was previously 18:1, but it has been reduced to 16:1 in line with the new regulations cycle for 2026 and beyond.

But Mercedes are said to have found a way to achieve a higher ratio, closer to the one permitted in the previous regulations, while running at higher temperatures. This could lead to a benefit of up to 0.3 seconds over a single lap, hence why Ferrari are likely annoyed they didn't figure out to trick before their rivals did.

As things stand, the FIA only measure compression ratios during static tests, but after several meetings of F1's governing body and the Power Unit Advisor Committee (PUAC), Mercedes' rivals are hoping a new way to take these measurements can be found.

Ferrari playing catch up after protesting Mercedes trick?

The findings from this week's PUAC meeting have been put to the FIA, with the sport now awaiting a decision on whether the compression ratios will be measured differently throughout the upcoming season.

But despite the controversy surrounding Mercedes' findings, Ferrari are now said to be attempting to emulate the results achieved by Toto Wolff's outfit.

A report by renowned Italian sports journalist Leo Turrini has claimed Ferrari’s power unit technical director, Enrico Gualtieri, has already started work on the team’s 2027 engine.

According to Turrini, Gualtieri’s work involves ‘some substantial modifications aimed precisely at creating a dynamic compression ratio’ in the style adopted by Mercedes, despite the controversy it has already conjured up during 2026 pre-season preparations.

So, why are the Scuderia gambling on trying to copy Mercedes after protesting such a practice? Well, Turrini also reported that the heads of the engine technical department at Ferrari reportedly gave the green light for Gualtieri to begin work on this project precisely because they suspect FIA single seater director Nikolas Tombazis will declare the Mercedes trick to be entirely legal.

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

All 11 teams will be in action when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET.

Before then, the first round of pre-season tests in Bahrain will kick off later this week on February 11 until 13, and the second round continues from February 18 until February 20.

