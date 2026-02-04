FIA confirm F1 engine update as rivals rage about Mercedes monster

The FIA have issued an update over a supposed loophole found in the F1 engine regulations by Mercedes and Red Bull.

F1's apparent engine controversy is centred on the compression ratio of the internal combustion engine, which under previous regulations was 18:1, but has been reduced to 16:1 for 2026.

The compression ratio can only currently be measured during static tests, where both Mercedes and Red Bull comply with the 16:1 ratio in the regulations.

While running at higher temperatures, however, Mercedes and Red Bull can allegedly achieve a higher ratio, with reported benefits of up to 0.3 seconds per lap.

Ahead of the Barcelona shakedown, the FIA met with the rival power unit manufacturers to discuss a method to measure the compression rates at high temperatures, but it ended without any agreement to actually implement that testing, which means, for the time being, Mercedes and Red Bull's engines are legal.

It has since been reported that the FIA held a meeting after the Barcelona shakedown, to discover framework for future testing of compression ratios when engines are running hot, with technical experts being involved in the discussions.

There will also be a second meeting F1's power unit advisory committee which will also be used to discuss the alleged power unit 'trick'.

An FIA spokesperson told GPFans: “A Technical Workshop with technical experts was held on Monday as a follow up to the previous meeting to discuss the methodology of the compression ratios under heated temperatures.

“The meeting on Thursday is the next scheduled meeting of F1's Power Unit Advisory Committee (PUAC) and was not planned off the back of the compression ratio discussions.

“The PUAC meets regularly throughout the year to provide a forum for the Power Unit manufacturers to discuss the regulations.”

An update from the FIA on the compression ratios is expected in due course.

Wolff's message to F1 rivals

The engine loophole saga has spilled over into the media, where Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff issued a stark wake up call to his rivals.

"I just don’t understand that some teams concentrate more on others and keep arguing a case that is very clear and transparent," Wolff told media at the Mercedes season launch.

"Communication with the FIA was very positive all along, not only on compression ratio but other things too. Specifically in that area, it’s very clear what the regulations say, what the standard procedures are.

"So just get your s*** together. Doing secret meetings and letters, and inventing ways of testing which don’t exist… I can just say at least from us, we’re trying to minimise distractions and that’s looking more at us, not everybody else."

