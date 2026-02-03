Toto Wolff goes scorched earth in FIA engine war

Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff finally has the perfect response after Christian Horner’s brutal Drive To Survive insult all those years ago, with an X-rated message to F1 rivals.

Wolff was told to 'change your f****** car' in 2022 by Horner amid Red Bull's dominance and Wolff's Mercedes team suffering with fairly severe porpoising, a moment that went down in Drive to Survive history.

This year, as we head into another wholesale regulations reset, the shoe seems to be on the other foot, with Mercedes believed to be the team to beat as we edge closer to the start of the 2026 season.

Mercedes are said to have uncovered a potential power unit 'trick' which could be worth up to 0.3 seconds per lap.

The alleged trick regards the geometric compression ratios, with it being reported that Mercedes have found a way for the compression ratio to be at the allowed 16:1 when the engine is stationary, but then increase to the previously allowed 18:1 when moving, something that could allow an extra 15 brake horsepower.

It has led to reports that the other power unit manufacturers are in discussions with the FIA, trying to get some clarification on the new regulations, and the FIA have confirmed two meetings taking place this week to discuss the power unit regulations.

Now Wolff - whose arch nemesis Horner was axed from his position in the sport last summer - has issued a Horner-style wake up call to the other power unit manufacturers, telling them to 'get your s*** together'.

"I just don’t understand that some teams concentrate more on others and keep arguing a case that is very clear and transparent," Wolff told media at the Mercedes season launch event this week.

"Communication with the FIA was very positive all along, not only on compression ratio but other things too. Specifically in that area, it’s very clear what the regulations say, what the standard procedures are.

"So just get your s*** together. Doing secret meetings and letters, and inventing ways of testing which don’t exist… I can just say at least from us, we’re trying to minimise distractions and that’s looking more at us, not everybody else."

READ MORE: FIA set for TWO crunch meetings on F1 2026 regulations

Why are Mercedes being tipped to dominate the sport?

As well as this alleged geometric compression ratio trick, Mercedes are also being tipped to dominate the sport because of their history of mastering new regulation changes.

In 2014, Mercedes got ahead of all of their rivals during the implementation of the hybrid era, and dominated that year before going on to win seven more constructors' championships consecutively.

On top of this, Mercedes looked solid during the first pre-season testing event of 2026 in Barcelona, managing to get in over 500 laps in their W17, while also topping the timesheets on two of their three allocated days of running.

Time will tell as to whether they can repeat their 2014 dominance again in 2026, but George Russell and Kimi Antonelli could well expect to be in a title fight if so.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner declares ‘unfinished business’ in F1 as Red Bull warned of Max Verstappen exit

Related