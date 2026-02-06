F1 champion Lando Norris has shared the real reason he is different from rival on the grid Max Verstappen.

Norris joined the exclusive list of F1 champions in 2025, comprised of 35 different drivers over 75 years, beating Verstappen and team-mate Oscar Piastri to take his maiden world title.

For most racing drivers an F1 title is a far off dream that never becomes fully realised, and Norris is well aware of how special it is just to be named champion.

Speaking to The Times ahead of the 2026 season, Norris admitted he is still aiming for more titles but ultimately he will always be content, even if the 2025 championship was his last.

“I still have many more years in Formula 1, and I will still try and get as many more championships as possible, [but] if I never do, I’m still happy, you know?” Norris said.

“I achieved one. That 20-year journey, from starting karting to last year, trying to achieve what we all achieved as a team, and then my group and my family, we achieved last year.

“It’s a lot of time and effort and singular focus, and then it’s done. I guess not many people, maybe in life, get to achieve that end goal, or their life goal. But that was it. As much as I say that, I don’t feel any different coming into this season. I still feel like I just want to go out and win."

Norris on what sets him apart from Verstappen

Norris has prided himself on winning his world title in his own way, not employing the often aggressive tactics utilised by Max Verstappen and Red Bull, both on and off the track.

Naturally, since joining a list of names that includes Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna, Juan Manuel Fangio, Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen, forevermore will Norris have to answer questions and be compared against the best drivers to grace the sport.

On the one hand, this could be perceived as an honour, while also being a little bit intimidating, but Norris is aware he's different to the likes of Schumacher and Verstappen — and he doesn't really care what people think about that.

“I can’t answer what they thought, what Michael [Schumacher] and all of those guys thought, I think it’s quite clear that I have a different mentality and a different approach to, say, what Max says, good or bad. You decide!” Norris added.

