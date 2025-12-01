close global

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris edited onto a Qatar flag

Lando Norris blasts 'clueless' Max Verstappen for 'talking nonsense'

Kerry Violet
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris edited onto a Qatar flag

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris has blasted Max Verstappen for 'talking nonsense' amid the fight for the 2025 drivers' title.

The F1 rivals are currently embroiled in a championship battle along with Oscar Piastri, who previously led the standings for 15 rounds of this year's campaign.

Though Piastri looked like the strongest title contender earlier on in the year, it is Norris who has come out on top in recent months.

But all three are still in contention with just one grand prix left after Max Verstappen wont the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday.

Position Driver Team Points
1Lando NorrisMcLaren408
2Max VerstappenRed Bull396
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren392

Norris claps back after Verstappen McLaren dig

With four consecutive championships to his name, Verstappen certainly knows what it takes to win, and heading into the race weekend in Qatar, he claimed he would have won the title a long time ago if he'd been at the wheel of the MCL39.

Speaking to media ahead of the on-track action in Lusail, Red Bull's star driver admitted he felt he was only in the title fight this close to the season finale as a result of the mistakes of his rivals.

Norris responded to the Dutchman's trash talk after Saturday's sprint in Qatar, saying: "He's very welcome to say everything he wants, to be honest. He's kind of earned the right, he's won four world championships.

"I have a lot of respect, and I think that gives a lot of credit in general, he's achieved an incredible amount, more than anyone generally dreams of achieving.

"Max generally has a good clue about a lot of things, but there's also a lot of things he doesn't have much of a clue about.

"It's also Red Bull's way of going about things, it's this kind of aggressive nature, and just talking nonsense a lot of the time."

QATAR GP RESULTS: Max Verstappen takes big stride to title after McLaren outsmarted in Qatar

