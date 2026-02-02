Christian Horner admits he came 'so close' to buying F1 team

Former Red Bull boss Christian Horner has revealed just how close he came to buying a different F1 team.

Horner previously held the role of team principal at Red Bull, the unlikely energy drinks brand who have turned the team previously known as Jaguar into six-time constructors' champions.

But in July 2025, Horner was sacked from the role having spent 20 years at the helm of the Milton Keynes-based outfit, with the Brit now looking for a way back into the sport as early as this season.

The 2026 campaign begins on March 8 with the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, although given that Horner only left Red Bull last summer, he is expected to serve a period of gardening leave until spring 2026, which prevents a move before then.

That hasn't stopped the 52-year-old from checking out his comeback options though. The Englishman was recently linked to an attempt to return to the grid with Alpine, through a purchase of the 24 per cent stake in the team owned by Otro Capital, though he has maintained in a recent appearance that he will only come back for 'the right opportunity'.

Horner: 'He tried to sell me the team!'

After months of radio silence following his Red Bull exit, Horner has now spoken at the European Motor Show in Dublin, where he committed to a comeback in the sport whilst also touching on stories from his many decades in motorsport.

During his interview at the RDS, Horner revealed how Red Bull almost ended up owning Jordan F1 team, reflecting on his relationship with the late, great Eddie Jordan.

"When I was a young driver, when I was 16 or 17 years of age, I went to see him, and he just set up the Jordan Formula 1 team," Horner began.

"I went to see him for some advice. I had a sponsor who was supporting me, who was also supporting him. And I went into his office in the brand new factory that he’d just built at Silverstone and sat in front of him, and I said, ‘What advice would you give me?'

"He said, ‘Get a good lawyer and a good sponsor.’ It wasn’t the kind of advice that I was expecting. But then from that point onwards, he was always very supportive whenever I saw him at a racetrack."

Horner made his entrance into the F1 paddock in 2005, but as the youngest team principal the sport had ever seen instead of as a driver.

The energy drink giants found their way into the sport after buying the Jaguar team, but speaking in Dublin last week, Horner has shared how it was almost Jordan that Red Bull purchased.

"We really started talking again at the end of his time in F1, where he was looking to exit the sport, and you know, he tried to sell me the team, and Bernie Ecclestone was pushing me very hard to, to see if I could find a solution with Eddie, but it didn’t happen.

"Jordan Grand Prix very, very nearly became the Red Bull team. It was that close to happening, and in the end, the deal, Jaguar were selling, and the deal went there instead, but there were a lot of talks around that time.”

Jordan eventually sold to the Midland group the same year that Red Bull entered F1 and after changing hands multiple times since then, Aston Martin now continues the legacy of Eddie Jordan's outfit.

