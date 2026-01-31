Axed Red Bull star Yuki Tsunoda will reveal all in a brand new book about his F1 career.

Following five seasons with the Red Bull family in F1, Tsunoda's departure was announced at the end of the 2025 season and has since been replaced by Isack Hadjar at the main team.

Instead of a demotion to sister squad Racing Bulls, the team opted for Liam Lawson and rookie Arvid Lindblad for 2026, which left Tsunoda without a full-time race seat in F1.

The Japanese star will however, act as reserve and test driver for Red Bull in 2026, remaining within the team's ranks after being axed from his full-time position.

What will Tsunoda do next?

Recently taking to social media, Tsunoda shared a series of images from a photoshoot and announced that a tell-all book will be released in February.

"Work in progress. My personal book will be released on February 20th, 2026!" he wrote in the caption.

"It's packed full of content, including conversations you wouldn't normally hear and sides of me never seen before."

Honda, who supplied Red Bull's engines from 2019 until last year, claim that Tsunoda remains one of their drivers as they embark on their new partnership with Aston Martin.

Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe told Motorsport.com earlier this year that: "Regarding this year's contract with Tsunoda, negotiations are ongoing, so no specific agreement has been finalised yet. This will be discussed in future talks.

“From Honda's perspective, there's no problem. The crucial point is how Ford, or rather Red Bull, views the situation.

“Depending on the terms Red Bull proposes, the scope within which Honda can utilise Tsunoda will change... I believe that scenario is possible. The negotiations are not with Tsunoda himself, but with Red Bull.”

