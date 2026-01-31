Netflix announce new Michael Schumacher documentary
Netflix announce new Michael Schumacher documentary
Netflix have announced a new F1 documentary, this time focusing on seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.
Following the success of Drive to Survive since it first aired in 2019, Netflix have made a number of other F1 documentaries and shows, including the 2021 film Schumacher, and the 2024 series Senna.
Now, the streaming platform have revealed there will be another Schumacher-focused documentary, this time about the 1994 season - Schumacher's first title-winning year - and it will be titled Schumacher 94.
German legend Schumacher is largely seen as one of the greatest racers in F1 history, having won a joint record seven world championships across his career, and sitting second on the all-time lists of race victories, podiums and pole positions.
While it's his Ferrari titles that are remembered most vividly - five between 2000 and 2004 in an unprecedented period of dominance - Schumacher's championships earned with Benetton in 1994 and 1995 were arguably two of his most impressive.
In 1994, he beat Damon Hill by a single point to take the title, at a Benetton team who finished second behind Williams in the constructors' championship and had only claimed seven race victories in their history before that year.
The new documentary is going to feature Schumacher's wife Corinna Schumacher, and is set to be released on Netflix later in 2026.
READ MORE: Ferrari have a HUGE question mark as Leclerc admits the brutal truth
What happened in the 1994 F1 season?
The 1994 F1 season was marred by tragedy and the death of an F1 legend in Ayrton Senna.
It was the third race of the season in Imola where both Roland Ratzenberger and Senna passed away in two separate incidents throughout the weekend, leaving the world of F1 in utter shock and leading to improved safety measures in the sport.
Senna had just started his partnership with Williams having claimed three world championships with McLaren, and the team went on to win the constructors' championship that year.
But amid the sadness that clouded the sport in 1994, Schumacher claimed eight grand prix victories, and managed to win the title at the last race of the season.
That came in controversial circumstances, however, with both Schumacher and Hill crashing out of the season-ending Australian Grand Prix after a collision caused by Schumacher. As a result of the German being a point ahead heading into that final race, he won the 1994 world championship, celebrating on the sidelines as Hill retired from the race having attempted to carry on.
READ MORE: F1 World Champions: The full list from Farina to new king Lando Norris
Related
Latest News
Netflix announce new Michael Schumacher documentary
- 34 minutes ago
Crazy Champions League conspiracy set to hand Max Verstappen 2026 F1 title
- 1 hour ago
F1 2026: DRS was 'f*****g idiot-proof', the replacement is not - that is bad for fans
- 2 hours ago
We ranked the 2026 F1 grid based entirely on vibes
- 3 hours ago
Martin Brundle reveals F1 quirk that could see Mercedes title bid fall apart
- Today 11:54
Sky Sports F1 insider reacts to Hadjar testing crash and Verstappen's 'evil look'
- Today 10:55
Most read
Lewis Hamilton gets new race engineer after Ferrari split
- 20 january
'It just feels right': F1 fans rejoice as Red Bull finally answer Daniel Ricciardo prayers
- 17 january
Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE
- 16 january
Audi F1 2026 car launch today: Watch the big reveal LIVE NOW
- 20 january
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey ‘furious’ as McLaren unveil test car
- 26 january
F1 2026 WAGs: Wives and Girlfriends of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc
- 23 january