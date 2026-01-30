Ferrari have a HUGE question mark as Leclerc admits the brutal truth
Charles Leclerc appears to be in the same position as everyone else after a few days of F1 pre-season testing in Barcelona.
The Monegasque driver has freely admitted that he has no idea where Ferrari sit compared to the rest of the pack in terms of pace, admitting it's a 'huge question mark'.
Is that an issue for Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton? Not necessarily – anyone in the paddock will freely admit that they have no idea where the chips will fall this year, with sweeping regulation changes throwing the sport's order into chaos.
Pre-season testing is notoriously tricky to glean any true insights from at the best of times, with this winter possibly being the most difficult of any in recent memory.
READ MORE: Is this Ferrari's year? Lewis Hamilton all smiles after Barcelona shakedown
Leclerc: I have no idea where we are
Some teams have attempted to bring a package to testing which is broadly similar to what they expect to start the season with, while others are looking to make sweeping changes with upgrades for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
Add that to the traditional sandbagging and obfuscation of true pace, and you're left with a landscape that's less Nicolas Poussin and more Picasso.
Speaking to F1 media at the track, Leclerc admitted: "In terms of checklist, yes. In terms of performance, I have no idea where we are, it's a huge question mark. There's nothing that tells me 'we are more or less here'."
Further testing in Bahrain should at least give teams an idea of where to aim their development, but fans – and teams – will only get a true picture of the field on Saturday in Melbourne.
F1 TESTING RESULTS: Barcelona shakedown times as Hamilton steals Norris’ limelight
