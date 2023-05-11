Hamilton pays 'MAXIMUM PENALTY' as F1 star looks to switch teams and Verstappen hails 'LIFE COACH' – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Thursday 11 May 2023 00:27

Ralf Schumacher has suggested Lewis Hamilton finishing behind George Russell at the Miami Grand Prix is the 'maximum penalty' for the seven-time world champion.

Brundle hints at F1 star 'looking around' to switch teams

Martin Brundle has suggested that Lando Norris will be considering his options given McLaren's underwhelming start to the season.

Alonso makes Miami PENALTY request at Perez's expense

Fernando Alonso has joked that Sergio Perez should receive a time penalty of '30 seconds' after the Mexican racer was late to the driver's parade.

Mercedes set for SNUB as F1 giant ready to return to grid

Honda are reportedly close to a return to Formula 1 full-time, with Aston Martin said to be lining up an engine deal with the Japanese giants instead of Mercedes from 2026.

Sainz makes HUGE Ferrari claim after Miami debacle

Carlos Sainz Jr. has revealed his frustrations with Ferrari after another poor Grand Prix showing in Miami, labelling their current race pace as a 'slap in the face'.

Verstappen lauds Alonso as ‘life-coach’ after Miami GP overtake

Fernando Alonso has been described as a ‘life-coach’ by Max Verstappen after showing a remarkable ability to focus on his team-mate Lance Stroll’s races as well as his own.

