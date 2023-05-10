Brundle hints at F1 star 'looking around' to switch teams

Andrew McLean

Wednesday 10 May 2023 18:27

Martin Brundle has suggested that Lando Norris will be considering his options given McLaren's underwhelming start to the season.

McLaren had hoped to climb the rankings this year following an encouraging campaign under the new regulations in 2022 which had seen Norris finish seventh in the Drivers' Championship.

However, the Brackley-based outfit have struggled at times this season with the MCL60 difficult to manage on certain tracks. The Miami Grand Prix was one of the team's worst performances so far as Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri slumped home in 17th and 19th respectively.

Now, Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle has weighed in on the situation, suggesting Norris will look to leave if the situation does not quickly improve.

Brundle: McLaren have to deliver

Norris is currently contracted to McLaren until 2025 but Brundle believes he will be considering all options available to him as he looks to get challenging towards the front again.

"Lando will be looking around," Brundle said on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast. "He's got to be looking around but he's nailed on with the contract and the contract recognition board.

"So he has got a while there and he's got time, he's a young man. But McLaren will have to deliver up for the next 18 months or he'll be scouting around hard."

Norris currently sits 9th in the championship but will hope for better in Imola next time out after claiming a podium at the track last season.