Max Verstappen raced on the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 2025, and all eyes were on the NLS championship.

Even his own mother, Sophie Kumpen, was watching closely. According to Verstappen, she probably lost her composure during a particularly nerve-wracking moment in qualifying.

Last year, Verstappen and his protege Chris Lulham signed up for the 57th ADAC Barbarossapreis – the ninth round of the Nurburgring Endurance Series held on Saturday, September 27.

They shared Emil Frey Racing’s Ferrari 296 GT3. During qualifying, Verstappen encountered stiff competition from Armando and Dario Stanco in an Audi RS3, as well as Elena Egger, Carmen Kraav, and Julia Ponkratz in a BMW 330i. Navigating through slower cars by driving over the grass cost him valuable time, and the four-time world champion had to settle for third place.

Not Le Mans or Spa, but the Nurburgring

At a Team Redline Q&A session, Verstappen was asked whether he’d prefer winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in a Hypercar or the 24 Hours of Spa in a GT3 car. “I want to win both!” he declared. “It’s hard to choose.

Winning in a Hypercar would be amazing, but beating a massive GT3 field is equally cool. If I had to decide, I’d probably lean towards Le Mans in a Hypercar.”

When pressed on which 24-hour race he’d love to win the most, he replied, “That would have to be the Nordschleife.” He laughed as he recalled the four-hour race he won with Lulham last September.

Verstappen scared his mother with a bold move in qualifying

“Man, that was a blast. The circuit was incredible, and the unpredictable conditions made it even more exciting. During qualifying, I might have spooked you a bit, right, Crane, when I took off onto the grass?”

Presenter Luke Crane shot back, “Not only did you scare me, but you also gave your mom a fright! She was right there with me when you drove over the grass.”

Verstappen added, “As soon as I hit the grass, I thought, ‘Oh man, the onboard camera is rolling – everyone watching is probably shaking in their boots.’ It was fantastic, and I had an absolute blast doing it.”

