F1 legends Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo have joked about creating a movie sequel during a recent reunion.

The pair raced alongside each other at Red Bull for three seasons, before Ricciardo left for Renault, then McLaren, then ended up back at Red Bull again (with Racing Bulls) before being axed from the sport entirely - phew!

Knowing when one is beaten, however, Ricciardo hasn't returned to professional racing since his 2024 axe and has instead honed his personality to suit an ambassadorial role with Ford.

One 'perk' of this new role, saw him reunite with Verstappen for a Ford Racing/Red Bull video, where the four-time champion and Arvid Lindblad raced in cars throughout Ford's history.

Ricciardo and Verstappen reunite

Introduced to elevate the atmosphere, was Ricciardo, whose presence alongside Verstappen was enough to whip up fans into a frenzy.

Since the release of the video, behind the scenes content has disseminated across social media, including a bit of banter between Ricciardo and Verstappen, which we couldn't resist sharing.

The Dutchman had already joked previously that Ricciardo had allowed him to use his number 3 with 'a couple of drinks' and they committed to this bit once again in another clip.

Ricciardo said: "We're going back to my hotel room, we're going to watch a movie."

Verstappen then responded: "We just create Hangover 4 tonight."

