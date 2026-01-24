close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet share a kiss at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix

Kelly Piquet tells all about the very first time she met Max Verstappen

Kelly Piquet tells all about the very first time she met Max Verstappen

Sheona Mountford
Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet share a kiss at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix

Kelly Piquet shared the details of how she first met F1 champion and partner Max Verstappen via her social media.

The couple became official in 2020, and have since welcomed their first child together in 2025, Lily.

For her most recent Instagram post, Piquet jumped on the 2016 trend where she shared a look back at what she was up to a decade ago.

On her carousel, Piquet included a picture of her with champion Niki Lauda, her work producing Formula E's social media coverage and her globetrotting travels.

Then, on the last slide, there was a nod to her future partner and how she first met Verstappen.

Piquet's Verstappen admission

Piquet posted a picture of a 19-year-old Verstappen and herself taking a selfie in 2016, and explained their meeting in a caption placed on the picture.

"Met this guy...the very next day he told me I was the love his life. Little did I know 10 years later we'd be celebrating five years together and have a perfect baby girl," she wrote.

"P.S. I absolutely did not have a magical night that night, but there was serendipity in the air."

One fan wrote in the comments: "I need more information what do you mean you didn't have a magical night that night?"

Piquet then addressed fan speculation in the comments, and confirmed: "No, I gave an interview that was written in Dutch. I said there was magic in the air and people translated it back to English to magical night."

READ MORE: F1 World Champions: The full list from Farina to new king Lando Norris

Related

F1 Max Verstappen Kelly Piquet

Latest News

Kelly Piquet tells all about the very first time she met Max Verstappen
F1 Social

Kelly Piquet tells all about the very first time she met Max Verstappen

  • 2 hours ago
Charles Leclerc suffers very unfortunate mishap during Ferrari testing
Pre-Season Testing

Charles Leclerc suffers very unfortunate mishap during Ferrari testing

  • 3 hours ago
McLaren boss pleads with F1 for clarity over key 2026 issue
F1 News & Gossip

McLaren boss pleads with F1 for clarity over key 2026 issue

  • Yesterday 20:52
Lewis Hamilton reveals the one thing he 'will never get used to' at Ferrari
Pre-Season Testing

Lewis Hamilton reveals the one thing he 'will never get used to' at Ferrari

  • Yesterday 19:51
Lando Norris reveals the one change he'd make to F1
Lando Norris

Lando Norris reveals the one change he'd make to F1

  • Yesterday 18:58
Ferrari's strict security measures for 2026 F1 car launch revealed
Ferrari

Ferrari's strict security measures for 2026 F1 car launch revealed

  • Yesterday 17:55
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton gets new race engineer after Ferrari split
20.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton gets new race engineer after Ferrari split

  • 20 january
 'It just feels right': F1 fans rejoice as Red Bull finally answer Daniel Ricciardo prayers
15.000+ views

'It just feels right': F1 fans rejoice as Red Bull finally answer Daniel Ricciardo prayers

  • 17 january
 Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE
10.000+ views

Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE

  • 16 january
 Audi F1 2026 car launch today: Watch the big reveal LIVE NOW
10.000+ views

Audi F1 2026 car launch today: Watch the big reveal LIVE NOW

  • 20 january
 F1 2026 WAGs: Wives and Girlfriends of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc
7.500+ views

F1 2026 WAGs: Wives and Girlfriends of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc

  • 23 january
 F1 drivers height 2026: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
7.500+ views

F1 drivers height 2026: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

  • 16 january

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x