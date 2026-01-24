Pierre Gasly responds to Michael Schumacher backlash
Pierre Gasly has responded to backlash from an Instagram post of the Alpine F1 star skiing during the winter break.
The Frenchman shared a series of snaps from the Alps on Instagram, where he hit the slopes with girlfriend Francisca 'Kika' Gomes. However, Gasly's choice of apparel led to some fans branding the Alpine star 'disrespectful' and 'inappropriate'.
Gasly wore a red Marlboro ski suit, similar to that of the Ferrari red gear Schumacher would wear on the slopes, and posted the series of pictures on champion's birthday, January 3.
Schumacher suffered an accident skiing in the Alps 12 years ago and has been in a medically induced coma ever since.
Gasly's response
Speaking at Alpine's 2026 car launch, Gasly responded to the backlash and said: "I'm a big fan of Michael. I've always shown respect to him. I think I've always shared the fact that he was one of my idols growing up.
"It was one of his jackets. I love skiing. I've always gone since I was a child. I think it really takes your mind away.
"As I said, I had two weeks. I had one week with my family over Christmas, one week with my friends, which is much needed in my life, just to go away from the environment that we are in usually and just go back to a more traditional life with your friends. I really enjoy this part of things. It was good."
"I think it's unfortunately the life we live in. I think I always show I'm someone very respectful. I had a couple of idols in my life. Michael was and is one of them. So in not a single second I meant anything [bad] by that."
