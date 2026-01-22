Ferrari announce signing of talented British racer

Ferrari have announced the signing of 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans winner and British racing sensation Phil Hanson.

Hanson spent the 2025 season at the AF Corse hypercar team, customer team to Ferrari in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), with the #83 car finishing 2nd in a year Ferrari swept up 1-2-3 in the 2025 standings.

Now, the Brit has become an official member of the Prancing Horse family, named as a factory driver and signing a multi-year contract.

Hanson said: “I am immensely proud to join Ferrari as an official factory driver and to continue my journey in the FIA WEC.

"I have admired Ferrari since I was a kid, but it wasn't until working alongside Ferrari in 2025 that I came to appreciate the team’s relentless pursuit of winning. I am honoured to be able to continue to build on the success achieved last season, but above all to become part of the Prancing Horse family.”

Who is Ferrari factory driver Phil Hanson?

Hanson boasts five endurance racing titles: the Britcar Endurance Championship (2016), Asian Le Mans Series in the LMP3 (2016-17) and LMP2 (2018-19) classes, the European Le Mans Series (2020) and in the FIA WEC (2019-20) both of which were in the LMP2 prototypes.

The 26-year-old made his WEC debut in the 2019-2020 season, winning four back-to-back races in the LMP2 class in Bahrain, COTA, Spa and Le Mans and claiming the title with United Autosports.

Hanson stepped up to the top class of endurance racing in 2024 with Hertz Team Jota, and also competed in the same Porsche 963 for the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Alongside Yifei Ye and Robert Kubica, the trio won the 24 Hours of Le Mans last year and secured the first title claimed by the Ferrari 499P, the FIA World Cup for Hypercar Teams.

