Red Bull's former motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has claimed the F1 team were left with 'no alternative' to making their own power units after Honda initiated a U-turn on their exit from the sport.

In 2021, the Japanese manufacturer left F1 after a seven-year stint which ended with Max Verstappen picking up his maiden drivers' championship with Red Bull.

This left the energy drink giants with a decision to make; start looking for a replacement manufacturer to support them in time for the new regulations, or get their own power unit project underway.

They opted for the latter and Red Bull Powertrains was born.

However, Honda performed a U-turn when they struck a deal to continue supporting Red Bull’s engine operations through a supply deal between 2022 and the end of the 2025 championship.

Their plans to make a full-time return to F1 with Aston Martin were then confirmed in 2023, with 2026 marking the first season of this new partnership.

Marko claims Red Bull were left no choice over powertrains project

Marko has since also left the sport having retired from his Red Bull role at the end of 2025.

Red Bull will now enter a new era as they tackle the 2026 regulations changes with the help of American automotive giants Ford, with both the Red Bull and Racing Bulls 2026 cars powered by Red Bull Ford Powertrains.

In an interview with ow24 ahead of the 2026 pre-season testing, Marko was asked whether Red Bull will be able to compete for victories with their own engine and if he believes if it was worth taking the risk.

But according to the 82-year-old, the Milton Keynes-based squad didn't have another choice.

"We had no alternative," Marko said.

"Honda had decided to pull out at the time. By the time they came back, our project was already too far advanced."

Red Bull had hoped to roll out their in-house engine project in time for the 2026 campaign but now that Ford have been brought on board, it surely will be a number of years before Red Bull Powertrains take full control of their F1 project without further technical support.

