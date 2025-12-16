Honda announce first look at 2026 F1 engine ahead of new Aston Martin era

Honda have revealed their F1 2026 launch date for their brand new power unit ahead of their partnership with Aston Martin.

In 2026 a brand new ruleset will transform the sport, with the biggest headlines being the near 50-50 split between electrical power and the internal combustion engine.

Heading into 2026 there is increased emphasis on F1's power unit manufacturers and which suppliers will get the new regulations right, with a few changes taking place up and down the grid.

These include the end of Red Bull's partnership with Honda after four drivers' championships, in a bid to become their own successful engine suppliers with the help of Ford.

Honda will instead work with F1 rivals Aston Martin as their only customer team from 2026 onwards, and have now provided a date for when we can expect to see their new power unit.

Honda launch date unveiled

Honda will provide the first taste of what an F1 engine could look like in 2026 as they show off their power unit on January 20 in Tokyo, in a livestreamed event that will kickstart their partnership with Aston Martin and explain the new regulations.

Toshihiro Mibe, President and CEO of Honda, will be in attendance, alongside Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who will both be speakers at the event.

While F1 team launches have been a long-standing feature of the off-season, it is rather unusual for an engine manufacturer to have their own launch, but given the emphasis on the rule change, and the new era for Honda, you can see why they want to announce themselves with a bang.

Honda teased the first sound of the 2026 era on social media, sharing a clip of the engine changing gears and offering a completely different sound for next year.

