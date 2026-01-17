Red Bull boss admits they are at the 'very limit' over engine legality

Red Bull powertrains director Ben Hodgkinson has opened up on rumours of a loophole having been found in the 2026 regulations, saying Red Bull are at the 'very limit' of legality.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit are starting a new era of power unit production in 2026, alongside Ford, after their power unit partnership with Honda came to an end.

2026 sees a complete reset of power unit regulations, with a greater emphasis being placed on electrical energy, and a switch to sustainable fuels to power the internal combustion engine side of the power unit.

Throughout the winter break, there has been rumours that both Red Bull and Mercedes have allegedly found a loophole in the 2026 regulations regarding the geometric compression ratio, and the other manufacturers on the grid called for the FIA to clarify this particular area of the rules.

A meeting has been confirmed to be taking place where the FIA and Formula One Management will discuss this particular potential loophole, among other aspects of the 2026 regulation changes.

Now, Hodgkinson has said that Red Bull are confident that their new engine will be legal, but that, like all teams, they have tried to push to the very limit of what is legal.

"I think there's some nervousness from various power unit manufacturers that there might be some clever engineering going on in some teams," he told media at the Red Bull season launch. "I'm not quite sure how much of it to listen to, to be honest. I've been doing this a very long time and it's almost just noise. You just have to play your own race really.

"I know what we're doing, and I'm confident that what we're doing is legal. Of course, we've taken it right to the very limit of what the regulations allow. I'd be surprised if everyone hasn't done that.

"My honest feeling is that it's a lot of noise about nothing. I expect everyone's going to be sitting at 16, that's what I really expect."

What is the alleged engine regulation loophole?

Red Bull and Mercedes allegedly found a trick regarding the geometric compression ratio, which are changing within power units in 2026 from 18:1 last season down to 16:1.

The two teams were accused of uncovering a trick that would allow the geometric compression ratio to be 16:1 when the car is static, but move up to the previously allowed 18:1 ratio during the course of a lap - estimated to be worth 15bhp which would result in significantly better lap times.

Audi, Honda and Ferrari, have since urged F1's governing body to close any potential loophole in the interpretation of those rules.

The FIA have already been forced to act ahead of the season to close a loophole surrounding fuel-flow meters, but haven't added any new guidance on the geometric compression rates as of yet.

The first pre-season testing event takes place in just 10 days time, with a five-day testing event at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya starting on January 26.

