2021 FIA steward claims Michael Masi 'gifted' Max Verstappen F1 title

A former FIA steward has suggested that former race director Michael Masi 'gifted' Max Verstappen the 2021 world championship.

Verstappen fought seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton hard throughout the 2021 season, and the pair went into the final race of the season level on points.

Hamilton led the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for the majority of the race, but a late safety car saw Verstappen and Red Bull take a gamble with their tyres and it paid off, with the Dutchman claiming championship success on the final lap of the final race of the season.

However, the race was clouded in controversy, after Masi had opted to let some lapped cars overtake the late safety car but not others, leaving Verstappen on fresh tyres directly behind Hamilton.

Now Danny Sullivan, who served as an FIA steward during two race weekends that season but not in the season-ending race, has said that Masi handed the title to Verstappen on a plate.

"The stewards never had a call on any of that stuff," Sullivan told the Epartrade YouTube channel. "People were yelling at him that they didn’t want to finish under yellow because it didn’t look good.

"That’s why he waved by five cars, which basically gave Max a shot. Well, under the rules, he’s supposed to wave by all lapped cars. But if they had done that, they wouldn’t have finished the race. They would have had to finish under yellow, because the other lapped cars were back further in the field.

"So he let the five by, and then he put Max right behind Lewis. Max had stopped for tyres - Lewis had not - he’s on qualifying tyres, he’s on reds. Lewis’ tyres had 44 laps on them. There was not a chance in hell that he wasn’t going to pass him at that stage. He [Masi] basically gifted him the world championship on that decision."

Abu Dhabi 2021 repercussions

In the aftermath of the race, Masi left his position.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff recently called him a 'lunatic' when talking about the race, but none of that would've been any consolation to Hamilton, who is still stuck on seven titles rather than a record eight.

Since that race, Hamilton has only secured two grand prix victories across four full seasons, and in 2025 was a shadow of the driver that had competed so fiercely for the 2021 title.

Sullivan did opt to defend his former colleague Masi, however, saying that the demands of the F1 calendar are tough: "To be fair to Michael, he’s 23 races into the season. These guys are travelling non-stop, they’re being beat up all the time by teams, everybody, there’s all kinds of controversy. A lot of pressure, lateness, last five minutes of basically the season.

"And again, that’s my viewpoint. If you’re a Max fan - and I’m a Max fan, don’t misunderstand me - but if I’m Dutch and I am leaning more towards Max, I would say ‘but that was the call’. And it was, Max didn’t do anything.

"But it was not for me a good call. That’s my opinion and everybody can debate that and we will until we all stop."

