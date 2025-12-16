Lewis Hamilton title villain lands new role after Abu Dhabi 2021 controversy

The infamous former F1 race director Michael Masi has landed himself a new job, four years on from the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Masi is often held responsible for Lewis Hamilton not being able to claim a record-breaking eighth world championship title, with the controversial season-ending Abu Dhabi GP seeing Max Verstappen claim a maiden title on the last lap of the last race of the season.

The 2021 championship battle had been fiercely fought all season long, and Hamilton and Verstappen went into the race level on points, and streets ahead of their next nearest challenger Valtteri Bottas.

Masi's controversial actions that day involving the processes around a late safety car saw him depart his position ahead of the 2022 season, and it was a role that he had held between 2019-2021.

Now, the New Zealander - who was actually back in the paddock at last year's Australian GP for Hamilton's Ferrari debut - has landed himself a new job.

Masi is becoming event director for the Repco NextGen NZ Championship from next season onwards, leading officials through various New Zealand-based categories including the Formula Regional Oceania Championship.

What happened at Abu Dhabi 2021?

Hamilton - chasing a record-breaking eighth world title - and Verstappen headed into the season-ending event level on points, and Hamilton's dominance throughout most of the race made it look like he would claim the title.

But a controversial decision by then-race director Masi to let some lapped cars overtake a late safety car following Nicholas Latifi's crash put Verstappen on fresh tyres directly behind Hamilton.

And Verstappen took full advantage with a last lap overtake on Hamilton to claim his maiden world championship title, sparking emotional scenes.

Masi left his role as race director in the aftermath of that race after what proved to be a misinterpretation of the rules, and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently called Masi a 'lunatic'.

Speaking about his new role, Masi said: "New Zealand has an abundantly rich and proud heritage in the sport.

"I’m very much looking forward to working in partnership with, and supporting MotorSport New Zealand, Toyota New Zealand and the Repco NextGen NZ Championship to continue building upon and developing the continual improvement of the sport for all participants and stakeholders."

