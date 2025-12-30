Axed F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has hinted at a racing return, which would be a major change for the Aussie.

Since his F1 exit last year, Ricciardo has ruled out a return to the series that made his name and instead focused on his new role with Ford as a global ambassador.

As part of his partnership with Ford, Ricciardo took part in a Raptor Rally event in Arizona in the Raptor T1+ prototype, and in a Ford Q&A revealed he had an 'itch' to return to racing.

Ricciardo was asked: "You've won one of the crown jewels of motorsports in Monaco. Was a jump today cooler? Do you have an itch for Baja [1000] in the future?"

The Aussie then responded: “Monaco is incredible, but today's jump was incredible, having gone airborne multiple times across the incredible Ford event.

“I was in the T1+, and Mitch gave me the fright of my life! I definitely got more than I bargained for, but it was freaking awesome.

“The itch for Baja is there, but I've got a lot to learn. A few more of these events, and then ask me next year. We'll see where I'm at!”

What is the Baja 1000?

The Baja 1000 is an annual off-road race which takes place on the Baja California Peninsula in Mexico, where is has been hosted since 1967.

Described as one of the most dangerous and gruelling off-road races, including multiple classes such as dirt bikes, truggys and buggies, the Baja 1000 takes place on a mix of desert and rocky terrain, with a course that varies depending on the year.

In 2025, the course started and finished in Ensenada, following the Pacific Coast and a total mileage of 854 for the pro classes, with Christopher Polvoorde and Bryce Menzies were the overall winners on four wheels in the Ford TT.

Featuring on the KTM Summer Grill, Ford Racing boss Mark Rushbrook addressed whether Ricciardo will return to racing, and said: "We’re enjoying that time with him, and the benefit that we get from that.

“I guess, TBD, what we’ll see in the future. At this point, I can say there is no plan for competition, but you never know what the future holds.”

