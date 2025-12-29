Max Verstappen convinced that F1 fans are finally seeing him for who he really is
Four-time champion Max Verstappen has claimed that he feels F1 fans are finally seeing his true self after a difficult season in the sport.
The Dutchman previously dominated both the drivers' championship and the constructors' standings, leading Red Bull to take home both titles in 2022 and 2023.
But 2024 looked a little different as McLaren emerged as frontrunners for the team's championship whilst a flagging Sergio Perez dragged Red Bull down to third in the standings.
Verstappen still managed to take home the crown with two rounds to spare that season, but had no luck retaining the title in 2025.
Red Bull's star driver lost out to Lando Norris by just two points after making a miraculous comeback after a disappointing first half of the season for the energy drink giants.
Verstappen underdog status helped boost F1 likeability
Verstappen entered the Red Bull programme as a junior phenom but over the years, adopted the role of F1's villain.
But following the 2025 season summer break, the 28-year-old returned to the paddock as the underdog.
Countless mistakes and 'papaya rules' controversies from the McLaren garage left fans who had previously gone against Verstappen rooting for the reigning champion to teach Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri a lesson.
Though he may have failed to retain the title, Verstappen's stock has certainly risen with fans who now recognise him as the real deal.
In an interview with De Telegraaf, Verstappen addressed his recent rise in popularity, saying: "It is surprising, because I am often the underdog. "People are finally starting to realise who I am, who I really am. I will not be a fake person in the paddock.
"That's just not who I am. If I were to start acting strangely, I have people around me who would tell me. I have a wonderful family and very good friends."
