Oscar Piastri's mum has made a hilarious gag on social media after her son's recent appearance back on home soil whilst attending the Ashes.

The test cricket series returned last month whilst Piastri was busy fighting for his maiden F1 drivers' title victory, which he eventually lost out on.

Instead, it was his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris who took home the title, with Piastri now returning to his home country of Australia to spend the winter break with family and friends before the hectic F1 calendar returns for 2026.

Piastri has made a habit of showing his patriotic love for cricket in the past and returned to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) this week to attend the Boxing Day test match between England and Australia.

The McLaren star appeared on national television and took part in media interviews whilst on the pitch, and also met the Australia Men's team, with pictures and videos from his day out catching the attention of fans on social media.

Dodes McLaren F1 star's mum still pick his outfits?

The MCG's official social accounts posted a picture of Piastri in his suit on the grounds, with many flocking to the comments to note that he looked much more put together than usual.

"This has to be his most stylish look ever," wrote one fan, as another joked: "He looks like his mum forced him to take a pic for her insta story."

Nicole, the mother of the 24-year-old McLaren star then took to social media to clarify her involvement in Oscar's new look, responding: "Nope. But I did dress him."

Nicole is no stranger to trolling her ice cool son on socials, and in the past, revealed that she even used her platform to get Oscar's attention when he wasn't responding to her calls.

Last year, Nicole told the Red Flags podcast: "Oscar was at boarding school in the UK and he was not responding to my messages so I opened a twitter account and got on there and said, 'can you not answer me, I know you're on your phone', so that's how it started... My plan was not to dominate the Twitter world by roasting my son, it just started because he was difficult to get in contact with. And it worked. He would reply!"

READ MORE: Multi-year deal confirmed for Verstappen and Mercedes

Related