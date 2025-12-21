Max Verstappen 'will finish career at Red Bull'

Red Bull chief Oliver Mintzlaff has provided the team's most confident statement yet on Max Verstappen's F1 future, after 18 months of turmoil.

The last year and a half has seen Christian Horner, Adrian Newey and Helmut Marko all depart the team, three of the men credited with ushering in the team's greatest successes since their arrival in F1.

Marko is the most recent exit, with his departure announced this month after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix leaving just scant traces of the power structure which brought six constructors' championships and eight drivers' titles to the team since 2010.

Much of this summer was filled with speculation that Verstappen would be following the others out the door, with Mercedes and Aston Martin the two teams he was most strongly linked to.

Red Bull chief: Max is impressed with us

However, Mintzlaff has insisted in a wide-ranging interview with De Telegraaf that he doesn't just believe that the four-time world champion will stay beyond the end of 2026 – but that he has 'no doubt' that the Dutchman will end his career with the team.

He said: "What's important to say is that I'm not afraid of any performance clause in his contract. The most important thing for an athlete is to see that everyone on the team is giving their all for them. And I think Max is impressed with the way the results and the team atmosphere have gone this year.

"Of course, Max always wants to win and have the best possible car, but so do we. As long as Max feels we're working towards it and doing everything we can, I think he'll stay loyal. He also sees how much we've invested in our own engine.

"Don't forget that we're an energy drink brand and what a unique step this is. I feel there's enormous appreciation and loyalty on both sides. I have no doubt that Max Verstappen will finish his career at Red Bull."

