Oscar Piastri booed over McLaren disqualification comments

Oscar Piastri found himself on the receiving end of some heavy boos last week after directing a cheeky jibe at his McLaren F1 team.

At last month's Las Vegas Grand Prix, Piastri and his title rival and team-mate Lando Norris were hoping to pick up as many points as possible with the championship still up for grabs, but they came away empty handed.

Though Norris and Piastri crossed the line in P2 and P4 respectively, both McLaren drivers were disqualified after FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer confirmed the plank wear on both cars had exceeded the legal amount.

McLaren were summoned to the stewards to attempt to defend their case, but the double disqualification was later announced after a lengthy delay.

To say this was a disappointing result for the team hunting their first drivers' championship since 2008 would be a severe understatement, but it surprisingly worked in Piastri's favour.

After disqualification, the Aussie racer actually came away from Vegas with a smaller gap to Norris in the drivers' standings, but despite the unusual boost for Piastri, it was his team-mate who clinched the title two rounds later, just two points ahead of Max Verstappen.

McLaren 'can laugh' about double F1 disqualification

Despite their fair share of controversial decisions on track throughout the 2025 season, McLaren succeeded in going one better than last year and bringing home both trophies, a feat which was celebrated by the whole squad at their recent Christmas party.

The affair likely went down a treat for all the staff at the Woking-based outfit who have worked tirelessly to retain the constructors' title and hand Norris the chance to win his maiden F1 championship this season, but it also offered an opportunity to Piastri and McLaren CEO Zak Brown to let go.

Videos from the event have gone viral on social media where Brown can be heard attempting what was more of a comedy roast and less of a toast, and now a light-hearted clip of Piastri going in on his F1 team has also picked up traction.

In a video which has surfaced from the party on social media, Piastri reflected on his chaotic season, saying: "I think this year's been pretty tiring at points. I think it's worn us pretty thin...not quite as thin as our planks in las vegas however!"

The Aussie star's comment was then met with a heavy round of boos from the rowdy audience before he added: "We can laugh about it now," something which won the crowd over.

Laughter ensued, proving Piastri right that the team have since moved on from their devastating double disqualification, but I'm not sure they would have found it so funny had it cost them the title to Verstappen.

READ MORE: Lando Norris regrets 'stupid things' said about Lewis Hamilton

Related