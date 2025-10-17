Lando Norris booed by McLaren crowd at United States Grand Prix

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris was booed by the crowd for an unpopular opinion at a recent fan event ahead of the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

The nine-time grand prix winner stood alongside team-mate Oscar Piastri in a video that has circulated on social media ahead of the US GP, where they answered a series of questions in front of their loyal fanbase.

When the pair landed on the topic of American football, Norris admitted he had never been to a game and couldn’t resist a cheeky jibe in front of the patriotic audience.

“I’ve never been to a football game - American football - I’ve been to like real football,” he said, greeted by some boos, alongside some laughter, from the passionate audience.

Smiling and pulling his thumb down, one fan shouted in the crowd 'go Oscar' in support of his team-mate, where the pair started laughing.

Norris put up his middle finger in retaliation, and then quickly said: “I’m sorry, I’m sorry there are kids here.”

Norris and Piastri title battles ramps up in Austin

The support for Piastri from the fan was a cheeky reference to their ongoing title rivalry, with both Norris or the Aussie six rounds away from their maiden F1 title.

Throughout 2025 the pair have played by ‘papaya rules’, including in Monza where Piastri gave up second place after a poor pit stop for Norris relegated him to third.

Last time out at the Singapore GP however, Piastri delivered a series of frustrated team radio messages to engineer Tom Stallard after a lap one move from his team-mate that could have ended in the barriers.

Following an aggressive yet successful move from Norris, and with the constructors' title wrapped up, the gloves are off at McLaren in the closing stages of the season, where extra points are up for grabs at the remaining three sprint weekends in Austin, Brazil and Qatar.

However, with a resurgent Max Verstappen and George Russell snatching race wins at every available opportunity, a driver external to the McLaren fold could end up deciding which way the 2025 drivers' title swings.

