Ferrari were crowned pit stop champions at the end of the 2025 F1 season, claiming the DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award.

In a season as miserable as 2025, Ferrari will want to celebrate every win they can and will be proud of their pit crew's efforts this year.

The team outclassed their competitors in regards to pit stops, securing the fastest stop at 10 grands prix and topping the standings with 559 points - 149 points more than constructors' champions McLaren.

Ferrari received their reward in Abu Dhabi and DHL shared their team picture on Instagram, with a caption that read: "Precision, passion, and teamwork.

"Ferrari takes the DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award! For the second time since the award’s launch in 2015, they’ve proven that every fraction of a second counts. Hats off to the whole crew for delivering when it matters most."

Ferrari fans not impressed

Some fans were not convinced by the award however, and dismissed the achievement in the bigger picture of the team's misery.

"Not good enough! A token prize...30 years as a fan and 18 years since Kimi won a WDC!" one wrote.

Another took aim at Ferrari chairman John Elkann, who made a public statement praising the team and criticising Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in November.

"Apparently that’s why the car is successful," they wrote.

"It's a shame that it's not reflected in either the car or the track," a third said.

A fourth added rather definitively: "The only championship, they will ever win."

Some fans took a more positive view of the achievement however, and one wrote: "We FINALLY won something!"

Another said: "Proud of them! Thank you guys!"

Of course, the fastest pit stop award will be no consolation for Hamilton and Leclerc, who find all their hopes resting on the 2026 regulations to win a world title.

At 40-years-old, Hamilton is running out of time to fight for a record breaking eighth drivers' title, while at 28 Leclerc is finding his talents at the peak of his career wasted, fighting in an uncompetitive Ferrari.

