Lewis Hamilton reveals the one thing is keeping him going in F1

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is still clinging on to his bullish hopes of winning a title with new squad Ferrari.

The 40-year-old may not consider the Scuderia a new team himself having just completed his first full season in red, but memories of his championship and even grand prix victories are still synonymous with Mercedes.

That is because the F1 legend has sadly failed to pick up a single grand prix win during his first season with Ferrari, and only managed to step on the podium once out of 30 occasions in 2025 after winning the Chinese GP sprint.

His team-mate Charles Leclerc however made seven grand prix podium appearances this year, but despite the relative success of the Monegasque driver, Ferrari still finished the season way down in P4 in the constructors' championship.

But both Leclerc and his British team-mate are no strangers to struggle in the sport and will be hoping that the Scuderia can hit the ground running with the introduction of new regulations in 2026.

Hamilton: 'I still have a dream'

Next year's new era of F1 car hands Hamilton a much-needed fresh start with Ferrari, but having struggled significantly during the sport's last major regulations change, many have suggested the champion should retire if he fails to get on well with the Scuderia's 2026 challenger.

But Hamilton has now shut down talks of retirement and reaffirmed his commitment to bringing both he and Ferrari back to championship contention.

Speaking after the final grand prix of the year, Hamilton told media in Abu Dhabi that he was paying no attention to those who suggested he should call time on his career.

“It's the love for what you do, it's the love for racing,” he said.

“I've got amazing support from people around me, my fans. It's that constant keeping an eye on the dream.

"I still have a dream that I hold hope in my heart for and that's what I work towards.”

READ MORE: Hamilton 'thinks about Abu Dhabi 2021 EVERY day'

Related