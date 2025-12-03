A crazy prediction involving McLaren title contender Lando Norris has re-emerged on social media after a major F1 promotion for one young Red Bull star.

There is just one race remaining in the 2025 championship and by this time next week, McLaren star Norris could have become Britain's 11th F1 champion.

But the result is not set in stone and the 26-year-old must beat his team-mate Oscar Piastri and reigning champion Max Verstappen to claim the crown for himself.

Heading into this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Norris is leading the standings, but Verstappen is just 12 points behind and Piastri sits in P3, 16 points away from Norris.

And as the UK cheers on one of its brightest racing talents, another future contender has emerged in the shape of Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad, who has just been handed the ultimate promotion with a seat in F1.

Lindblad F1 prophecy comes true

Prior to the Abu Dhabi GP, Red Bull confirmed the paddock's latest worst kept secret that Isack Hadjar would be Max Verstappen's team-mate for 2026, handing Lindblad the promotion up to F1 to join Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls.

In what could be considered a spooky coincidence or a masterclass in manifestation, a video has resurfaced online of Lindblad promising Norris that he would join him on the F1 grid in five years time.

In 2021, Lindblad approached Norris when the F1 star made an appearance at the track he was karting on, with the 14-year-old telling the McLaren driver: "I want you to remember me, I'll see you in five years."

The pair then shared a confident handshake before Norris replied, slightly stunned: "Yeah? Alright, nice thinking mate."

But sure enough, five years on, the 18-year-old will be lining up with Norris on the 2026 grid having impressed as a Red Bull junior both in F2 and in FP1 outings.

Red Bull's latest hope was born in Virginia Water in Surrey and has Swedish-Indian family heritage, so who knows, perhaps he could also one day join the list of British F1 champions...that is if Red Bull keep him in the sport long enough to get there!

