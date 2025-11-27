Fernando Alonso reveals terms to keep racing with Aston Martin in F1

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso has revealed what it will take for him to continue competing in F1 with Aston Martin.

The Spaniard picked up his two drivers' title victories in 2005 and 2006 with Renault, but he has not found himself in serious championship contention for over a decade despite moves across the grid to various teams.

But that could be about to change at Aston Martin.

The Silverstone squad has put all their faith in F1 design legend Adrian Newey to conjure up a championship-winning car just in time for the sport's new wave of regulations in 2026.

Alonso is currently contracted to race for Aston Martin until the end of the 2026 campaign, and recently admitted that if the car performs well, next year could be his final year in the sport.

Ahead of this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix, Aston Martin made the bombshell announcement that Newey would also be taking on the role of team principal from 2026, and it remains to be seen how this will impact Alonso's chances of being competitive next season.

Alonso: 'I’ll keep competing'

Prior to the news of Aston Martin's leadership reshuffle, Alonso spoke to media at the Las Vegas GP regarding his future, laying out the terms for what it would take to keep him in the sport for many years to come.

The 44-year-old reflected on his lengthy career and whether he still feels able to compete, saying: “It’s difficult to know if your performance has changed in any way, if you’re better or worse, as long as you have a competitive car and environment, your competitive spirit… maybe I’m not ready now because you’re not fighting for things, but 2023 is a good example: we were there on the podiums.

"So yes, I have confidence in myself, confidence in the team that next year we can do things well and fight for bigger things. And as long as I feel competitive, motivated, and fast, as well as physically at the level, I’ll keep competing,” he said, adding more detail to what it would take to keep him in the sport beyond 2026.

“2025 has been a very different year from previous years. The regulation changes in 2026 are huge for everyone, and 2025 has been a season in the middle of nowhere.

"We probably couldn't work on the 2025 car as much as we would have liked, and the car we started with in 2024 wasn't the best. And in the second half of 2024, we weren't competitive, and that was the basis for 2025.

"2026 has required a great deal of effort from everyone, and it's been difficult to find our footing this season. It's been tough for Aston Martin, without a doubt, and we're not happy with this season, but I think it was a complicated situation."

