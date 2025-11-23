McLaren facing shock double FIA disqualification at Las Vegas Grand Prix

McLaren are at serious risk of having both of their cars disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Rumours of a potential issue for the top two in the drivers' championship emerged when Andrea Stella's media duties were postponed and FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis was seen at the team's garage.

A document released by the FIA, written by technical delegate Jo Bauer, confirmed that Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's cars both had rear skids measuring below the legal minimum in post-race inspection, typically a slam-dunk disqualification offence.

Race disqualifications for the pair would see Max Verstappen move to within 24 points of Norris at the top of the championship standings, and put him dead level on points with Piastri.

Antonelli set for podium from 17th place

The disqualification would also bump Kimi Antonelli into a podium spot, the teenager having driven a brilliant race from 17th on the grid. The Mercedes youngster was being harried by Piastri and Charles Leclerc in the last third of the race, but put in some brilliant late laps on significantly worn tyres to pull away the crucial five seconds from the Ferrari driver – a move which could now land him some hardware.

The FIA document read: "The skid wear of car numbers 81 and 04 was checked.

"The rearmost skid was measured on both cars according to the team’s legality documents submission in accordance with TD039 M, item 1.2 b) i).

"The measured thickness was less than 9 mm on both cars, which is the minimum thickness required by TR Article 3.5.9 e)."

