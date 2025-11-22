F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

The F1 starting grid is set for the Las Vegas Grand Prix after confirmation was given from the FIA.

After a wet and challenging start to qualifying, Lando Norris' domination over the rest of the field began to emerge in Q3, and he claimed his third consecutive pole position.

Carlos Sainz was the biggest surprise on Friday, setting the third-fastest time ahead of George Russell and Oscar Piastri.

The Spaniard's result was originally under threat, and he was investigated after qualifying for rejoining the track unsafely, but the stewards determined no further action would be taken.

Mercedes were also summoned to the stewards after qualifying for failing to submit a set-up sheet, although, again, no further action was taken with Russell and Kimi Antonelli retaining their grid slots.

Here is the starting grid for Saturday's Las Vegas Grand Prix, as confirmed by the FIA.

