Norris during qualifying in Las Vegas

F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Sheona Mountford
Norris during qualifying in Las Vegas

The F1 starting grid is set for the Las Vegas Grand Prix after confirmation was given from the FIA.

After a wet and challenging start to qualifying, Lando Norris' domination over the rest of the field began to emerge in Q3, and he claimed his third consecutive pole position.

Carlos Sainz was the biggest surprise on Friday, setting the third-fastest time ahead of George Russell and Oscar Piastri.

The Spaniard's result was originally under threat, and he was investigated after qualifying for rejoining the track unsafely, but the stewards determined no further action would be taken.

Mercedes were also summoned to the stewards after qualifying for failing to submit a set-up sheet, although, again, no further action was taken with Russell and Kimi Antonelli retaining their grid slots.

Here is the starting grid for Saturday's Las Vegas Grand Prix, as confirmed by the FIA.

Position Driver Team
1Lando NorrisMcLaren
2Max VerstappenRed Bull
3Carlos SainzWilliams
4George RussellMercedes
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren
6Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
7Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
8Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
9Charles LeclercFerrari
10Pierre GaslyAlpine
11Nico HulkenbergSauber
12Lance StrollAston Martin
13Esteban OconHaas
14Oliver BearmanHaas
15Franco ColapintoAlpine
16Alex AlbonWilliams
17Kimi AntonelliMercedes
18Gabriel BortoletoSauber
19Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
20Lewis HamiltonFerrari

F1 Race times - Las Vegas Grand Prix

How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*F1 fans in Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu) can watch a FREE live stream of every F1 race in 2025.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton LAST as 'unacceptable' penalty slammed at Las Vegas GP

