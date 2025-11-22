F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The F1 starting grid is set for the Las Vegas Grand Prix after confirmation was given from the FIA.
After a wet and challenging start to qualifying, Lando Norris' domination over the rest of the field began to emerge in Q3, and he claimed his third consecutive pole position.
Carlos Sainz was the biggest surprise on Friday, setting the third-fastest time ahead of George Russell and Oscar Piastri.
The Spaniard's result was originally under threat, and he was investigated after qualifying for rejoining the track unsafely, but the stewards determined no further action would be taken.
Mercedes were also summoned to the stewards after qualifying for failing to submit a set-up sheet, although, again, no further action was taken with Russell and Kimi Antonelli retaining their grid slots.
Here is the starting grid for Saturday's Las Vegas Grand Prix, as confirmed by the FIA.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|6
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|12
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|16
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|17
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|20
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
F1 Race times - Las Vegas Grand Prix
How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*F1 fans in Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu) can watch a FREE live stream of every F1 race in 2025.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Black Friday is rapidly approaching and some of the best 2025 deals are already available! NordVPN are offering up to 74 per cent off for a limited time only. Click here to get your hands on this steal of a deal and sign up to a secure network.
Please note that if you click on the above product link we may earn a small affiliate commission.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton LAST as 'unacceptable' penalty slammed at Las Vegas GP
Related
Latest News
McLaren deal with bizarre issue after shock P19 & P20 finish
- 53 minutes ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix FREE
- 1 hour ago
F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari performance 'not good enough'
- 2 hours ago
Sky F1 star addresses British bias accusations
- 3 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
- Today 06:16
Most read
'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
- 19 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
- Today 06:16
FIA announce LATE demotion for Max Verstappen at Brazilian Grand Prix
- 9 november
A grid penalty, starting P17, but nothing is impossible for Max Verstappen
- 7 november
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 9 november
Christian Horner destined to become Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 boss
- 16 november