F1 stars give shock suggestions for 'crazy' new grand prix

F1 stars have been giving their ideal locations for a new grand prix, with the idea of a Las Vegas street race being given a 'crazy' label.

Ahead of the third iteration of the race around the Las Vegas Street Circuit, Max Verstappen, George Russell and Fernando Alonso faced the media in the official FIA press conference.

One particular journalist suggested that if he'd been told that F1 would be racing along the famous Las Vegas Strip a few years ago, he would've called them 'crazy', before asking the three star drivers what their dream location for an F1 race would be.

Four-time world champion Verstappen dryly responded "the North Pole", after Russell had hinted at a UK-based street circuit.

"London, I guess," the Brit said. "I don’t think anybody could imagine a street race in London, but nobody probably could imagine a street race here in Vegas. So yeah, I’d like to see that."

Alonso then revealed that he would like to race in his home town of Oviedo: "Yeah, my hometown," he said. 'And my go-kart track, making it a bit bigger.

"It’s unthinkable, so maybe this place was unthinkable as well."

Las Vegas GP returns

The Las Vegas Street Circuit is arguably the most glamorous track on the whole F1 calendar, and is played out under the lights among a backdrop of casinos, clubs and expensive hotels.

It's a real spectacle to behold, and both the 2023 and 2024 editions didn't disappoint, with Russell and Verstappen taking the two wins around the track respectively.

Las Vegas had previously been on the calendar, with what became a bit of a farcical Caesars Palace GP.

The race took place between 1981-1982, and was held in the car park of the famous Las Vegas hotel Caesars Palace.

But the race was plagued by both extreme heat conditions, and an unusual counter-clockwise direction, which put a lot of strain on drivers' necks.

It was struck off the F1 schedule and instead became an IndyCar race in 1983 and 1984, but this current iteration of a Las Vegas race is seemingly here to stay, with its current contract running until at least the 2027 season.

