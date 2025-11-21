Does Lewis Hamilton regret Ferrari switch? F1 champion delivers firm '100%' verdict
Lewis Hamilton has issued a '100 per cent' verdict when talking about his belief that his move to Ferrari F1 team was the right one for his career.
The seven-time champion left Mercedes after 12 highly successful seasons at the end of 2024, instead teaming up with the most successful team in F1 history in an attempt to once again challenge for an eighth title.
However, it has not gone to plan for Hamilton so far. The Brit has not managed to secure a single grand prix podium since joining the team, and currently sits all the way down in sixth in the driver's championship.
Hamilton is 66 points behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in the standings, and takes to the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend desperately hoping to find the kind of form that saw him claim a podium there last year with Mercedes.
Now, the Brit has given an honest verdict on where he stands on his first season at Ferrari, clarifying that he does not regret the move despite a torrid year.
"It was difficult at some points during the year," he told media at the Las Vegas GP. "I feel like I've surprised myself in terms of resilience. I still feel very positive, very determined, dedicated to the challenge we have.
"I see every challenge we have is an opportunity to learn and grow. It has been the most challenging year and definitely not the year I would ever dream of, especially in your first year at Ferrari.
"We take the learnings from every weekend. I feel like we will grow on to something better in the future."
Hamilton continued: "I firmly believe in the decision I made to come here. I back my team 100 per cent and myself 100 per cent.
"It's not been a good year for us but there have been so many learnings. Personally, I've grown so much this year. I stand here stronger than I have ever been, dead set on trying to finish off strong in these last few races."
Hamilton looking to bounce back in 2026
There's no doubt that, for the first time in his career, Hamilton will be under pressure to keep his seat at Ferrari in 2026.
He is believed to currently be contracted until the end of the 2026 season and, based off this year's performances, you wouldn't think that Ferrari would be looking to extend that as it stands, especially with former Ferrari junior Ollie Bearman starting so brightly at Haas.
However, 2026 does see a completely new generation of cars with wholesale regulation changes sweeping into the sport, so Hamilton could well be driving a car that is more suited to his talents in 2026.
Since the current rules came in back in 2022, Hamilton has only claimed two grands prix victories across four seasons, a meagre return considering he has 105 wins across his career.
Not only that, but the regulation changes mean that Ferrari could get a jump on their competitors, with the potential for a complete shake up of the current competitive order.
Nevertheless, Hamilton will need to prove in 2026 that he is worth the high salary he is being paid compared to a young driver like Bearman, though his decades of experience will surely help to convince the Scuderia that he deserves to stay.
