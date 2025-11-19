Lewis Hamilton winning at Ferrari 'important' for F1

Lewis Hamilton's former F1 team-mate Jenson Button has said that it is important for the sport to see the seven-time champion return to winning ways.

Hamilton may have seven drivers' titles to his name but he hasn't won a grand prix since the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix, more than 15 months ago in a result that saw him promoted to P1 only after his then Mercedes team-mate George Russell was disqualified.

Aside from pursuing a childhood dream of driving for Ferrari, Hamilton was motivated to move to Maranello by the prospect that the Scuderia may be able to help him return to not just race-winning ways, but provide him with a car capable of fighting for championships.

That has been far from the reality that the 40-year-old has endured in his first season in red however, recently describing the experience of being a Ferrari driver as a 'nightmare'.

Hamilton is running out of chances to get back on the podium in 2025, but with a fresh wave of regulations on the horizon for 2026, perhaps his future will look brighter.

Button eager for Hamilton to thrive at Ferrari

The British F1 legend is currently on course to finish the first championship of his career without stepping onto a grand prix podium.

Though he secured a single sprint race victory in red at the Chinese GP back in March, his struggles at the wheel of the SF-25 ever since have often left him doubting his abilities.

But 2009 champion Button doesn't believe it's all doom and gloom for his compatriot.

Discussing Hamilton's maiden season with Ferrari, Button said: "It's a shame to see him not performing as well as we expect. The first part of the year, it took him longer to get to grips with the car.

"From what I see, it's the issue at the moment. These cars are very unique in the way that you drive them. And every one is different, so it takes time."

Button is just five years older than Hamilton but recently hung up his race suit after announcing his decision to retire from motorsport, eight years on from his last appearance in F1.

"Every driver struggles when they jump into a new a new team. But, the last few races, the performance has been there. There's been a few little things that haven't gone his way, but the performance compared to Charles have pretty much been there qualifying in the race," he continued.

The Sky F1 pundit then stressed just how much support Hamilton and his new team-mate Charles Leclerc have behind them, adding: "They have just got to fine tune it a little bit to not have the little mistakes in qualifying. I think they are on for a podium and I think everyone wants to see it.

"I think it's such an important thing for the sport to see Ferrari on the podium, to see Lewis on the podium. And it will be great for Ferrari as well if they can fight for a victory at the end of the season."

