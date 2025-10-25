close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
The blue FIA flag edited over a paddock-themed background in the Mexican flag colours

FIA announce punishment verdict for Red Bull star after technical issue at Mexican GP

FIA announce punishment verdict for Red Bull star after technical issue at Mexican GP

Chris Deeley
The blue FIA flag edited over a paddock-themed background in the Mexican flag colours

Red Bull academy driver Arvid Lindblad was summoned to the FIA stewards after stepping into Max Verstappen's car for FP1 at the Mexican Grand Prix on Friday.

Lindblad was called in to explain his actions after being accused of impeding Pato O'Ward, who had stepped in for F1 driver Lando Norris, with Lindblad eventually given an official warning – but no sporting penalty.

The stewards' decision called Lindblad's actions 'objectively, potentially dangerous', but added that he appeared to have been fed incorrect information by his team, possibly as a result of a GPS system outage during the session which was rife with technical issues.

The key part of their decision read: "Notwithstanding, the actions of LIN constituted an unnecessary impeding and were, objectively, potentially dangerous. As the incident occurred during free practice and had no sporting consequences, the stewards decided to issue a warning to the driver and the team."

Mekies confirms unusual tech issue

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies spoke to Sky Sports F1 after the session and confirmed the GPS outage, explaining: "All the teams lost GPS in the session, so it was difficult with traffic.

"We took the decision to leave Arvid on low-ish fuel to not give him the complication of high and low fuel. He did a very good job. It's so difficult to jump in. The pace is there, so not much to argue against that."

Lindblad finished the session with the sixth fastest time, an impressive performance and comfortably the best of the nine rookies who took to the track for the early afternoon session.

In fact, the F2 star even set a faster time than his more experienced team-mate Yuki Tsunoda – a confidence booster for the teenager, although probably not what the under-pressure Tsunoda had hoped for coming into the session.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ‘targeted’ in FIA data hack as Red Bull decide on Dunne deal

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Championship leader flounders as Max Verstappen lays down Mexican GP marker

Related

Red Bull F1 FIA Arvid Lindblad

Latest News

Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING
Mexican Grand Prix

Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING

  • 30 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP

  • 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko insists McLaren are making a Toto Wolff mistake
Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko insists McLaren are making a Toto Wolff mistake

  • 2 hours ago
Sky Sports F1 needs an urgent shake-up and one driver could fix it
F1 Opinion

Sky Sports F1 needs an urgent shake-up and one driver could fix it

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Penalty Points 2025: Title rivals see points drop off licence
F1 2025

F1 Penalty Points 2025: Title rivals see points drop off licence

  • Today 13:00
FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP
Mexican Grand Prix

FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP

  • Today 12:44
More news

Most read

FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix

  • 20 october
 F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
300.000+ views

F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made

  • 21 october
 Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
200.000+ views

Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP

  • 20 october
 Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
150.000+ views

Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty

  • 25 october
 Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
100.000+ views

Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed

  • 11 october
 Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026
75.000+ views

Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026

  • 23 october

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x